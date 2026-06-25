FinMin Aurangzeb presents auditor-general's reports in NA

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Wednesday laid before the National Assembly the Appropriation Accounts of the Government of Pakistan for Financial Year 2024–25.

The Audit Reports of the Auditor-General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for Audit Year 2025–26, in accordance with Article 171 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The presentation of these reports marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s public financial management reforms and accountability framework.

For the first time in the country’s history, audit reports have been laid before Parliament within the same financial year to which the audit cycle relates, substantially improving the timeliness and relevance of parliamentary scrutiny of public expenditure.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister highlighted that timely audit reporting strengthens transparency, accountability, and legislative oversight over public finances, while enabling Parliament to examine audit observations when they remain current and actionable.

The Finance Minister also acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of the Auditor-General of Pakistan and his team for achieving this important institutional milestone.

The achievement reflects sustained efforts to enhance the effectiveness, timeliness, and relevance of public audit in Pakistan.

Another notable feature of this year’s exercise is the digital dissemination of audit reports to Parliament for the first time, enabling simultaneous electronic access to the reports by Members and supporting the transition towards a modern, efficient, and paperless parliamentary environment.

This practice will continue in future as part of ongoing efforts to promote digital governance and improve access to public accountability information.

The timely presentation and digital sharing of audit reports represent important steps towards strengthening public financial accountability, improving governance, and reinforcing Parliament’s oversight role in the management of public resources.

