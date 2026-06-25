PM hails economic team for relief-oriented budget despite fiscal constraints

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the government’s economic team, particularly the Ministry of Finance, for formulating a relief-focused federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year aimed at supporting salaried individuals, the business community, and the general public.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Finance Secretary, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the entire economic team for their contributions to the budget-making process, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government had fulfilled its commitment to providing meaningful relief to the salaried class, businesses, and ordinary citizens through the budget. He described the efforts of the economic team as commendable and appreciated their dedication in preparing a balanced financial plan under challenging economic circumstances.

“The benefits of improving economic indicators will be extended to every citizen of the country,” the prime minister said, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that economic recovery translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

The economic team welcomed the prime minister’s appreciation and noted that, despite limited fiscal space and financial resources, the government had successfully made every possible effort to maximize public relief in the budget.

Members of the economic team also thanked the prime minister for his active engagement throughout the budget preparation process. They acknowledged his directives to prioritize public welfare, hold extensive consultations with stakeholders, and personally oversee discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure measures that would provide relief to the public.

According to the team, numerous meetings were held under the prime minister’s guidance, while input was sought from various sectors of society to ensure the presentation of a balanced budget that addresses the needs of the public, particularly vulnerable and underprivileged segments.

The economic team further reaffirmed its resolve to continue working under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership to advance Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

