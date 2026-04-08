First dredging operation begins at Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A new era has begun for Karachi Port Trust's business partners.

According to the port administration, the National Dredging and Marine Services has started the first dredging operation at the Karachi Port Trust.

For the first time, four major dredgers will be excavating at the port simultaneously for four months.

The administration says that the berths of the South Asia Pakistan Terminal, Upper and Lower Harbor are being deepened to handle the giant ship.

For the first time, four types of dredgers - Rotor Drum, Athena, Abol and Indus Dolphin - are working together.

On the other hand, with the completion of dredging at Karachi Port, the movement of Panamax ships will begin, strengthening the city as a regional transit and transshipment hub.

