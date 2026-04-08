Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

First dredging operation begins at Karachi Port Trust

First dredging operation begins at Karachi Port Trust
Updated on

Summary According to the port administration, the National Dredging and Marine Services has started the first dredging operation at the Karachi Port Trust.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A new era has begun for Karachi Port Trust's business partners.

According to the port administration, the National Dredging and Marine Services has started the first dredging operation at the Karachi Port Trust.

For the first time, four major dredgers will be excavating at the port simultaneously for four months.

The administration says that the berths of the South Asia Pakistan Terminal, Upper and Lower Harbor are being deepened to handle the giant ship.

For the first time, four types of dredgers - Rotor Drum, Athena, Abol and Indus Dolphin - are working together.

On the other hand, with the completion of dredging at Karachi Port, the movement of Panamax ships will begin, strengthening the city as a regional transit and transshipment hub.
 

Browse Topics
Karachi Pakistan Business

Related News

Federation, Punjab agree on joint strategy to unlock livestock sector potential
KP moves toward cashless economy with digital payment bill 2026
CM Maryam reviews investment plans with Chinese delegation
Pakistan says power supply remains stable due to renewables
Featured

Oil slides below $100 after Trump announces two-week ceasefire

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran