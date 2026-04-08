Federation, Punjab agree on joint strategy to unlock livestock sector potential

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday stressed that meaningful reforms and implementation are not possible without strong provincial collaboration, particularly with Punjab, which plays a central role in livestock production.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting with Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani, to deliberate on a coordinated strategy for the development of Pakistan’s livestock and dairy sector.

The minister emphasized that the livestock sector constitutes a major pillar of the agricultural economy and offers vast untapped potential for growth, employment, and exports.

He noted that despite its significance, the sector lacks a fully structured and regulated framework, which limits its productivity and global competitiveness.

He highlighted the need for developing large-scale, modern livestock farms, promoting scientific breeding in registered facilities, and enhancing export-oriented production.

He further underlined that there is substantial international demand for live animals, and Pakistan must adopt a policy framework that enables sustainable and regulated exports.

The minister reiterated that the Ministry will continue to facilitate coordination among provinces, provide policy support, and promote integrated efforts to modernize the sector.

Sharing his perspective, the Punjab Minister highlighted the proactive role of the provincial government in strengthening the livestock sector.

He informed that initiatives such as the livestock card are enabling farmers to access interest-free financial support for purchasing animals, alongside ensuring proper tagging and vaccination to improve traceability and animal health standards.

He further stated that Punjab is actively promoting livestock fattening programs and herd transformation initiatives to enhance productivity and meat quality in line with international requirements.

He also shared that efforts are underway to establish disease-free zones, particularly in Bahawalpur, which will significantly boost export potential and ensure compliance with global sanitary standards.

Both ministers agreed that aligning federal and provincial policies is essential to create a well-regulated, export-driven livestock sector.

They underscored the importance of modern farming practices, improved breeding systems, and enhanced animal health infrastructure to fully capitalize on the sector’s potential.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen institutional coordination and jointly pursue policies aimed at transforming Pakistan’s livestock sector into a robust, sustainable, and globally competitive industry.