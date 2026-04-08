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CM Maryam reviews investment plans with Chinese delegation

CM Maryam reviews investment plans with Chinese delegation
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Summary Discussions further included proposals for transferring technology related to the production of petrochemical products from coal in Punjab

LAHORE (APP) - A delegation of leading Chinese companies including Kunlun Group and Sunder Green Group called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday, and discussed broad-based cooperation in industrial development, energy, and vocational training sectors in the province.

During the meeting, agreements were reached in principle to initiate solar panel manufacturing in Lahore through joint collaboration, while plans were also discussed to send 50,000 students from Punjab to China for advanced vocational and industrial training aimed at strengthening technical skills and workforce capacity.

The meeting also granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a 1,000-acre industrial estate in Lahore, envisioned as a major hub for investment and manufacturing activities.

Discussions further included proposals for transferring technology related to the production of petrochemical products from coal in Punjab, marking a potential step toward diversified industrial energy utilization.

It was informed during the briefing that the proposed initiatives are expected to generate around 18,000 employment opportunities across the province.

The CM assured full facilitation and institutional support to both local and foreign investors, reiterating that the government’s focus is on enabling industrial growth through partnerships rather than direct business involvement. She emphasized the “Start Today” policy, under which timely execution of development and investment projects is being prioritized to accelerate economic activity in Punjab.

The delegation included representatives such as CEO Wang Jin Hunan Sheng from Inner Mongolia Coal Mine, CEO Zhao Gangbo of an investment firm, and senior leadership from associated partner organizations including Oasis, along with Chairman Muhammad Abid of Sunder Green Group and other executives.

 

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