Power prices soar 155% as solar adoption surges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has released a detailed study on the solar energy sector, highlighting a sharp rise in electricity prices and a growing shift toward renewable energy.

According to the report, electricity prices in Pakistan have increased by 155 percent over the past three years. Capacity payments and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee have been identified as major factors behind the surge in power costs.

The report notes that millions of consumers in Pakistan still lack access to electricity, while in many areas, electricity bills have exceeded house rents. As a result, rising costs are forcing consumers to shift toward solar panel systems as an alternative energy source.

It further reveals that Pakistan has the capacity to generate up to 29,000 megawatts of solar energy—significantly higher than the country’s current energy needs.

The CCP also highlighted a substantial increase in solar panel imports from China and a rapid expansion in solar usage across the country. Over the past five years, Pakistan has emerged as one of the leading markets for solar panels, although a large portion of solar installations remains undocumented.