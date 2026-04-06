Stock market fluctuates amid Trump threat to intensify Iran strikes

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The stock market remained volatile throughout the day following threats by Donald Trump to intensify attacks on Iran, creating uncertainty among investors.

At the start of the trading week, bearish sentiment dominated the market, with the KSE-100 index falling by 348 points to 149,291. During trading, the index dropped by more than 2,000 points at one stage. However, by the end of the session, the market recovered and closed at 151,207 points, gaining 809 points.

It is worth noting that on the last trading day of the previous week, the KSE-100 index had closed at 150,398 points after a decline of 1,612 points.

Meanwhile, Asian markets also showed mixed trends due to geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei index recorded a gain of over one percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite index declined by one percent. Indonesia’s Jakarta index dropped by up to 2.5 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also fell by one percent. Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa index similarly recorded a decline of around one percent.