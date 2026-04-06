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Gold prices surge while silver dips in Pakistan

Gold prices surge while silver dips in Pakistan
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Summary Gold rose as international markets gained, with local prices up by Rs1,100 per tola to Rs491,462; 10g gold hit Rs421,349, while silver fell to Rs7,744 per tola.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices recorded an increase on Monday amid upward trend in international market.

In the global market, the price of gold increased by $11 per ounce, reaching $4,687.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems & Jewelers Association, the local market mirrored the upward trend, with the price of gold per tola rising by Rs1,100 to Rs491,462.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs943, reaching Rs421,349.

Meanwhile, silver prices fell slightly, with the price per tola decreasing by Rs50 to Rs7,744.
 

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