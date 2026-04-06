Gold prices surge while silver dips in Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices recorded an increase on Monday amid upward trend in international market.

In the global market, the price of gold increased by $11 per ounce, reaching $4,687.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems & Jewelers Association, the local market mirrored the upward trend, with the price of gold per tola rising by Rs1,100 to Rs491,462.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs943, reaching Rs421,349.

Meanwhile, silver prices fell slightly, with the price per tola decreasing by Rs50 to Rs7,744.

