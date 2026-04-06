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PIA suspends routes, ends discounts amid rising fuel prices

PIA suspends routes, ends discounts amid rising fuel prices
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Summary PIA cuts routes, limits flights, and ends discounts due to rising fuel prices, aiming to reduce financial losses and operational burden.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalized a strategy to counter rising fuel costs and potential financial losses during a high-level meeting.

The airline has decided in principle to end all fare discounts, with exceptions only for children and infants. The move comes as part of broader cost-cutting measures in response to continuously increasing aviation fuel prices.

PIA will also suspend its Beijing and Kuala Lumpur operations from April 11 and 14, respectively. Additionally, flights to Gulf countries—except the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia—will remain suspended until the end of April.

Operations to the United Arab Emirates will be limited to 16 weekly flights. These decisions have been taken following the fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the entire burden of rising fuel costs cannot be passed on to passengers, which is why strict administrative measures have been implemented.

The spokesperson expressed hope that international fuel prices will stabilize soon, after which the affected routes are expected to be restored.


 

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