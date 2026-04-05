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Ghee, cooking oil prices likely to rise by up to Rs150 per Kg

Ghee, cooking oil prices likely to rise by up to Rs150 per Kg
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Summary The recent surge in petroleum prices has significantly increased operational costs for ghee mills

(Dunya News) - Prices of ghee and cooking oil in Pakistan are expected to increase by up to Rs150 per kilogram amid rising production costs.

According to the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), the anticipated hike could range between Rs100 and Rs150 per kg.

A PVMA adviser stated that the recent surge in petroleum prices has significantly increased operational costs for ghee mills. Transportation and production expenses have risen sharply, making it difficult for manufacturers to sustain current prices.

The association has urged the government to immediately form a committee to explore measures aimed at controlling prices and providing relief to consumers.

Industry representatives warn that without timely intervention, the expected increase could further burden households already facing inflationary pressures.
 

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