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Sindh govt launches targeted fuel subsidy to ease transport fares

Sindh govt launches targeted fuel subsidy to ease transport fares
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Summary Sindh launches Rs1.72 billion targeted fuel subsidy to stabilize transport fares, support operators, and provide cash relief to motorcycle owners

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Sindh government has announced details of a targeted subsidy program following the recent increase in petroleum prices, aimed at stabilizing transport fares and providing relief to the public.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, where a Rs1.72 billion subsidy program was approved. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, and Principal Secretary Agha Wasif along with other officials.

Officials said that the mechanism, system, and implementation strategy for the subsidy have been finalized. The chief minister emphasized keeping public transport fares affordable and ensuring uninterrupted operations of the province’s transit system.

He stated that the initiative, titled “Targeted Peoples Fuel Differential Subsidy,” aims to offset the difference between previous and current fuel prices. He termed general subsidies ineffective and financially unsustainable.

Under the package, transport operators will receive monthly financial assistance on the condition that fares are not increased. Buses, minibuses, and coaches will receive up to Rs240,000 per vehicle monthly, while vans and pickups will get between Rs50,000 and Rs100,000. Small cargo trucks will receive Rs70,000 and large trucks Rs80,000 per month.

For inter-district transport, subsidies will vary based on route length, with long-distance buses eligible for up to Rs1.08 million per month to maintain fare stability across the province.

Additionally, as part of public relief, the government will provide Rs2,000 cash to each registered motorcycle owner during April, benefiting millions who rely on bikes for daily commuting.

To ensure transparency and prevent corruption, subsidy payments will be made through a digital app linked with excise and transport databases. After verification of vehicle registration, fitness, and ownership, funds will be transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The chief minister directed the transport department to extend office hours for the next 15 days to facilitate registrations. The monthly Rs1.72 billion subsidy program is expected to support a transport system serving around 57 million passengers.

Murad Ali Shah said the initiative would help stabilize fares, discourage excessive private vehicle use, and ensure timely and transparent relief delivery to the public.

 

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Petroleum Prices Sindh Government Pakistan

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