LPG price reaches record Rs500 per kg in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have surged to a record high of Rs500 per kilogram in Pakistan, marking the highest level in the country’s history.

According to a private TV report, consumers claim they are being charged up to Rs200 more than the officially notified rate, further increasing the financial burden amid rising inflation.

Abdul Hadi Khan, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association, expressed serious concern over the situation. He stated that supply shortages in the market and high purchase costs for distributors are the main reasons behind the excessive pricing.

He further added that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant importers have failed to control overpricing, which is worsening the crisis across the country.