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Gold prices remain stable in global and local markets

Gold prices remain stable in global and local markets
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Summary Gold and silver prices remain stable in global and local markets after previous increase, with no changes recorded in today’s trading

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Gold prices showed stability in both international and local markets on Saturday, with no significant changes recorded.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce remained unchanged at $4,676, while silver held steady at $73.10 per ounce.

In local sarafa markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola remained stable at Rs490,362, while the price for 10 grams stood at Rs420,406. Similarly, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs7,794 per tola and Rs6,682 per 10 grams.

It is worth noting that gold prices had increased in both global and local markets a day earlier.

 

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