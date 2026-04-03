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Masses given one-month relief despite high fuel prices: minister

Masses given one-month relief despite high fuel prices: minister
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Summary Pays tribute to PM for providing relief to people

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not allow to burden people for a month despite continuous increase in oil prices in the global market.

The minister paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing relief to people for one month despite global oil crisis.

In a message on X, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that she deeply appreciates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who did not allow the burden to be transferred to people for a month despite the continuous increase in oil prices in the global market.

She said that this is not just a decision but a clear example of responsible leadership, effective strategy and excellent fiscal management.
He wisely created fiscal space, adopted austerity measures, reduced unnecessary expenses, and tried to provide relief to people in every possible way, the minister said.

The senior minister said it is also commendable that at a time when petrol shortages and sharp increases in prices were seen in various countries around the world, Pakistan was protected from this crisis.

This is evidence of strong policy and effective supply chain management, she said and added this is the difference between a responsible leadership and a leadership that pushed the country into crisis to save its false and artificial politics.

 

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