Minister orders 30-day plan to clear port congestion as transshipment rises

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday ordered authorities to implement a 30-day plan to clear congested containers at ports, as the country seeks to capitalize on a surge in transshipment traffic driven by disruptions to Gulf shipping routes.

The directive comes as Pakistan’s ports, particularly in Karachi, have seen increased cargo volumes due to the war in Iran that began on Feb. 28, disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, raising trade and energy costs and forcing vessels to reroute.

Pakistan was already working to upgrade its ports along the Arabian Sea while marketing them to landlocked Central Asian states as gateways for international trade when the United States and Israel started targeting Iran.

“Pakistan must seize emerging regional opportunities by adopting a forward-looking framework to sustain and expand our ports’ potential,” Chaudhry said in a statement issued after he chaired a meeting in Islamabad.

He directed port authorities to shift, auction and dispose of stuck-up containers and surplus materials within 30 days to ease congestion and improve operational efficiency, while ensuring that domestic trade is not disrupted by rising transshipment volumes.

The statement said the plan includes relocating containers from on-dock areas to off-dock facilities, maintaining updated cargo records and accelerating auctions of abandoned goods, with customs authorities facilitating the process.

The minister highlighted improved port performance amid shifting regional dynamics, calling for a clear mechanism to handle the additional load on commercial terms.

