Govt to register bikers, rickshaws for fuel relief amid oil crisis

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The government is undertaking efforts to register owners of rickshaws and motorcycles to provide them relief amid surging fuel prices, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday.

The statement was released after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of officials to assess the impact of the Middle East war on petroleum products, Pakistan's current reserves and measures to provide relief to the public.

Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities during a similar meeting on Sunday to digitize the data of motorcycles and rickshaws in Pakistan, so that their owners can benefit from government relief measures.

The US and Israel's war on Iran has disrupted energy shipping routes, driving global oil prices higher. Pakistan was forced to increase the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs55 per liter earlier this month.

"According to the briefing, efforts are underway in coordination with provincial governments to complete the ownership registration of individuals with motorcycles and rickshaws as soon as possible," the PMO said. "So they can benefit from potential relief measures."

Sharif said his government is striving to provide further relief to the "weaker and middle-income segments," vowing that the economically vulnerable will not be left alone.

"He said that by utilizing digital systems, relief measures will be delivered to the common man," the statement said.

"It was informed that the implementation of the prime minister’s savings and austerity campaign is being ensured," the PMO said.

"According to the briefing, adequate fuel reserves are available to meet national needs, and arrangements are also being made for the future."