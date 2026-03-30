Dubai pushes ahead with cashless policy, targets 90% digital transactions by 2026

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dubai is continuing to advance its cashless strategy, reaffirming its target to make 90 percent of all financial transactions digital by the end of 2026.

According to reports, the initiative forms part of the emirate’s broader vision to strengthen its digital economy, promote financial innovation and enhance the overall business environment. Both public and private sectors are being encouraged to expand secure and seamless digital payment systems.

Under the policy, government payments are being further digitised, while the use of cards, mobile payment platforms and digital wallets is being actively promoted across retail, restaurants, services and small businesses.

Officials noted that as early as 2023, around 97 percent of government transactions in Dubai had already been conducted digitally. The transition is expected to generate an annual economic impact exceeding 8 billion dirhams by 2026.

The shift is likely to significantly transform everyday financial activity in the city, particularly for residents, employees, small traders and expatriates.

For the Pakistani community living in Dubai, the move signals a growing reliance on digital channels for daily payments, utility bills, shopping and remittances, while dependence on cash is expected to decline steadily.

The development highlights Dubai’s ambition to position itself as a smart, highly connected and low-cash urban economy.