Pakistan secures Kuwait's backing for diesel and jet fuel supply

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – Pakistan has secured firm assurances from Kuwait regarding the continued supply of key petroleum products, including diesel and jet fuel, in a development aimed at reinforcing the country’s energy security framework.

The commitment came during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan, where the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed its full support for supplying fuel to Pakistan. The arrangement includes the potential use of Pakistan-flagged vessels for transporting diesel and jet fuel shipments.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the proposed framework will allow Pakistan-registered ships to carry petroleum products through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This passage is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for energy trade, linking major oil-producing regions to global markets.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and regional developments. pic.twitter.com/7R0gl2Qw9t — Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy (@Official_PetDiv) March 30, 2026

In a significant development, Iran has agreed to facilitate the transit of Pakistani vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Under this understanding, up to 20 Pakistan-flagged ships may operate within this arrangement, providing a structured pathway for the transportation of petroleum products. Officials indicated that this mechanism is designed not only to support imports from Kuwait but also to streamline shipments from other international suppliers, potentially enhancing supply chain flexibility.

During the meeting, Malik expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s longstanding cooperation in the energy sector. He highlighted that Pakistan has relied on petroleum imports from Kuwait for more than five decades, describing the relationship as one built on mutual trust and consistent engagement. The minister noted that such partnerships remain vital as Pakistan navigates evolving global energy dynamics.

Malik also pointed to the broader diplomatic efforts led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that ongoing initiatives are focused on promoting regional stability and encouraging constructive dialogue among neighbouring countries. These efforts, he said, contribute to creating an enabling environment for economic and energy cooperation.

The Kuwaiti envoy reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan, underscoring the strength of bilateral relations even amid shifting geopolitical and economic conditions. He noted that Kuwait values its partnership with Pakistan and remains keen to expand collaboration across multiple sectors, particularly energy.

The discussions further highlighted a shared intent to deepen cooperation under an evolving framework that accommodates regional transit arrangements and global supply considerations. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining reliable fuel supply chains and exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial engagement in the energy sector.