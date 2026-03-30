Gold jumps by Rs3,900 to Rs475,962 per tola

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prices of gold and silver have once again risen in both global and local markets, pushing the precious metals to new highs.

In Pakistan, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by PKR 3,900, reaching PKR 475,962 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by PKR 3,343 to reach PKR 408,060.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, with 24-carat silver per tola increasing by PKR 70 to PKR 7,524.

In the international market, gold prices surged as well, with an increase of USD 39 per ounce, bringing the rate to USD 4,532 per ounce.