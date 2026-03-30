Pakistan's petroleum stocks adequate for next two months, says Khurram Schehzad

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad stated that Pakistan previously had a 24-day stock of petroleum products, which has now increased to a four-week reserve. He assured that the oil reserves are sufficient for March and April.

Speaking on a private TV program, Khurram Shehzad said that Pakistan’s oil tankers are safely passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has started allowing the country’s vessels to pass on a priority basis.

He added that petroleum reserves are ample and continue to increase steadily.

The Finance Ministry adviser also mentioned that by reducing unnecessary expenditures, the government has provided 1.25 billion PKR in support.

He stressed that the government is setting an example of austerity and appealed to the public to cooperate in these efforts.