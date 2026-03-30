Brent heads for record monthly jump as Iran conflict widensBrent heads for record monthly jump as Iran conflict widens

(Reuters) - Oil prices extended gains on Monday, with Brent headed ‌for a record monthly rise, after Yemeni Houthis launched their first attacks on Israel over the weekend, widening the U.S.-Israel war with Iran in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped $3.09, or 2.74%, to $115.66 a barrel ​by 2353 GMT after settling 4.2% higher on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $102.56 ​a barrel, up $2.92, or 2.93%, following a 5.5% gain in the previous ⁠session.

Brent has soared 59% this month, the steepest monthly jump, exceeding gains seen during the 1990 ​Gulf War, after the Iran conflict effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a ​fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.

The war, launched on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has spread across the Middle East, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday launching their first attacks on ​Israel since the start of the conflict, raising concern about shipping lanes around the Arabian ​Peninsula and the Red Sea.

"The conflict is no longer concentrated in the Persian Gulf and around the Strait ‌of ⁠Hormuz, but now extends into the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb — one of the world's most crucial chokepoints for crude and refined product flows," JP Morgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva said in a note.

Saudi crude exports re-directed from the Strait of Hormuz to the Yanbu ​port in the Red ​Sea reached 4.658 ⁠million barrels per day last week, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

If exports from Yanbu were disrupted, Saudi oil would need to pivot toward ​Egypt’s Suez-Mediterranean (SUMED) pipeline to the Mediterranean, JP Morgan analysts said.

Attacks in ​the region ⁠escalated over the weekend and damaged Oman's Salalah terminal despite efforts to start ceasefire talks.

Iran said it was ready to respond to a U.S. ground attack, accusing Washington on Sunday of preparing a land assault ⁠even ​as it sought negotiations.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said ​they had covered possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region as well ​as potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad.