New wheat policy to protect farmers' interests: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that the new wheat procurement policy of the Sindh government has been formulated in line with its broader vision.

The policy aims to protect the interests of farmers. The decision to procure one million metric tons of wheat has been taken to ensure food security and keep flour prices under control.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that wheat procurement will begin at 109 centers across the province from April 1. The support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per maund. For the first time, wheat will be procured only from registered Hari Card holders in order to eliminate the role of middlemen.

This initiative will ensure that the maximum benefit reaches genuine farmers, with approximately 330,000 farmers expected to benefit directly.

He further stated that the government will not provide bardana (gunny bags) this year. Farmers will bring their own bags, and Rs 60 per bag will be paid directly into their bank accounts through Sindh Bank. The new procedure will not only make the procurement process easier but will also be more transparent, effective and safe from any possible fraud.

Memon added that the government currently has 200,000 tons of wheat in stock, which will be utilized according to public needs. Sindh produces approximately 4.3 million tons of wheat annually, the current policy is designed to directly provide financial assistance to small farmers.

He also said that under the Hari Card Scheme, farmers have already benefited from subsidies on DAP and urea fertilizers. The new policy is aimed at supporting farmers, ensuring food security, and providing flour to the public at affordable prices.