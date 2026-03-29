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India relaxes kerosene rules to tackle energy supply issues

India relaxes kerosene rules to tackle energy supply issues
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Summary India relaxes kerosene rules to tackle energy supply issues

(Reuters) - The Indian government said on Sunday it is relaxing petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of ⁠kerosene to households, as the Iran war disrupts energy supplies worldwide.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in an ⁠official notification that the measures would enable the ad hoc distribution ⁠of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting ⁠in 21 states and federal ⁠territories.

 

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Iran-US-Israel war India Business

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