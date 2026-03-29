Updated on
Summary India relaxes kerosene rules to tackle energy supply issues
(Reuters) - The Indian government said on Sunday it is relaxing petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households, as the Iran war disrupts energy supplies worldwide.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in an official notification that the measures would enable the ad hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and federal territories.