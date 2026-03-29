Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Fuel prices surge in UK amid Middle East tensions

Fuel prices surge in UK amid Middle East tensions
Updated on

Summary The small petrol station operators have chosen to shut down their businesses rather than pass on rising costs to customers

LONDON (Dunya News) - The petrol prices in the United Kingdom have climbed to nearly £2 per litre, triggering concern among consumers and small business owners, the British newspaper Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, many small petrol station operators have chosen to shut down their businesses rather than pass on rising costs to customers.

Instead of increasing prices further, these independent pump owners are closing operations, highlighting the growing strain on the sector.

Also Read: Aviation sector under pressure as jet fuel prices jump over 150pc in Pakistan

The publication noted that global oil supply disruptions—linked to the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz—have significantly impacted fuel availability and pricing worldwide.

In addition to fuel concerns, major supermarkets in the UK have also warned of possible food shortages, citing the ongoing conflict involving Iran as a contributing factor to supply chain disruptions.

The situation underscores mounting economic pressure in the UK, as rising energy costs and geopolitical tensions continue to affect both businesses and consumers.

Browse Topics
Iran unrest Britain (UK) Middle East Business

Related News

Kerosene price climbs to Rs433.40 per litre
Aviation sector under pressure as jet fuel prices jump over 150pc in Pakistan
Pakistan grants Iran route export exemption
Gold soars to Rs472,062 per tola after Rs4,800 spike
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts