Fuel prices surge in UK amid Middle East tensions

LONDON (Dunya News) - The petrol prices in the United Kingdom have climbed to nearly £2 per litre, triggering concern among consumers and small business owners, the British newspaper Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, many small petrol station operators have chosen to shut down their businesses rather than pass on rising costs to customers.

Instead of increasing prices further, these independent pump owners are closing operations, highlighting the growing strain on the sector.

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The publication noted that global oil supply disruptions—linked to the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz—have significantly impacted fuel availability and pricing worldwide.

In addition to fuel concerns, major supermarkets in the UK have also warned of possible food shortages, citing the ongoing conflict involving Iran as a contributing factor to supply chain disruptions.

The situation underscores mounting economic pressure in the UK, as rising energy costs and geopolitical tensions continue to affect both businesses and consumers.