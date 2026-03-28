Aviation sector under pressure as jet fuel prices jump over 150pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jet fuel prices in Pakistan have been increased for the fifth time within a span of just 28 days, reflecting mounting pressure from global oil markets and escalating regional tensions.

At the beginning of March 2026, jet fuel was priced at approximately Rs188 per litre. As of March 28, the price has surged to around Rs288-290 per litre, marking an increase of more than 150 percent within less than a month. The rapid escalation highlights the volatility in energy markets and its immediate impact on the aviation sector.

While the government has attempted to maintain relative stability in petrol and diesel prices, despite multiple revisions, jet fuel and kerosene have largely been allowed to fluctuate in line with international market trends. Analysts attribute this approach to the direct linkage of these fuels with global supply dynamics, which have been significantly affected by geopolitical instability, particularly tensions in the Middle East involving Iran.

The impact of rising fuel costs is already being felt across the aviation industry. International airlines have increased fares on both domestic and international routes by 20 to 40 percent, with ticket prices on several routes rising by thousands of rupees. The adjustments reflect airlines’ efforts to offset escalating operational expenses driven primarily by fuel costs, which account for a substantial portion of total expenditure.

Pakistan’s aviation sector is facing considerable strain as a result of these developments. National carriers as well as private airlines are experiencing a sharp rise in operating costs, forcing them to reassess pricing strategies and route viability. Industry insiders indicate that sustained increases in fuel prices could further disrupt travel demand and capacity planning in the coming weeks.

The sharp rise in jet fuel prices is closely tied to the global increase in crude oil rates, compounded by supply chain disruptions linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Market volatility has intensified concerns over fuel availability and pricing stability, creating uncertainty for both airlines and passengers.