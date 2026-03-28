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PSX shows mixed trend, index drops over 1,000 points

PSX shows mixed trend, index drops over 1,000 points
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange sees mixed trend in four-day week as KSE-100 index drops 1,032 points to close at 151,707. Market remains volatile with wide trading range during the week.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - During the four-day business week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed trend, with gains recorded on two days and losses on the remaining two.

Over the course of the week, the 100 Index declined by 1,032 points, closing at 151,707 points.

The index also moved within a wide band of 7,128 points during the trading week.

The weekly high of the 100 Index was recorded at 158,586 points, while the lowest level stood at 151,457 points.

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Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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