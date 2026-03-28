PSX shows mixed trend, index drops over 1,000 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) - During the four-day business week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed trend, with gains recorded on two days and losses on the remaining two.

Over the course of the week, the 100 Index declined by 1,032 points, closing at 151,707 points.

The index also moved within a wide band of 7,128 points during the trading week.

The weekly high of the 100 Index was recorded at 158,586 points, while the lowest level stood at 151,457 points.