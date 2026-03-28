IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $1.2b disbursement

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities, a key step toward unlocking $1.2 billion in funding.

The fund said they have reached the agreement on the third review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the second review of the 28-month arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

It added that the staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about US$1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and about US$210 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about US$4.5 billion.

The statement comes after an IMF team, headed by Iva Petrova, held discussions with Pakistani authorities in Karachi and Islamabad from February 25 to March 2, 2026, and virtually afterward.

In a statement, Petrova said ongoing policies supported by the EFF have continued to strengthen the Pakistan’s economy and rebuild market confidence.

“Following the recovery in FY25, economic activity gained further momentum in the first part of the current fiscal year. Inflation and the current account balance remained contained, and external buffers continued to strengthen. The conflict in the Middle East, however, casts a cloud over the outlook as volatile energy prices and tighter global financial conditions risk putting upward pressure on inflation and weigh on growth and the current account,” read the official statement.

“The authorities remain committed to pursuing sound and prudent macroeconomic policies to preserve the recent gains in macro-financial stabilization, while deepening structural reforms to accelerate growth and strengthening social protection to mitigate the impact of volatile energy prices on the most vulnerable.

