IMF delegation to visit Pakistan for Budget 2026 review, says finance ministry

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The government has decided to introduce major reforms in the budget system under conditions set by the International Monetary Fund, while an IMF delegation is expected to visit Pakistan soon to review preparations for the upcoming budget.

According to officials at the Ministry of Finance, work is underway on proposals for the 2026–27 federal budget, with a renewed focus on improving fiscal discipline and transparency.

Authorities confirmed that the release of supplementary grants without parliamentary approval will be restricted, as part of efforts to strengthen financial oversight. A Tax Policy Office has also been activated within the ministry to minimise frequent changes to the budget.

In its communication with the IMF, the government has assured that better coordination will be ensured between expenditures and budget planning. It also pledged to make the budget-making process more transparent and efficient.

Officials said an emergency fund will again be included in the upcoming budget. In the current fiscal year, Rs300 billion had been allocated under this head.

Relevant departments within the finance ministry have been tasked with implementing budgetary reforms, while new rules are expected to be introduced to ensure tighter control over public finances. The strategy also aims to boost investor confidence and strengthen ties with international financial institutions.

The ministry acknowledged that ongoing tensions in the Middle East had forced cuts in the development budget during the current fiscal year. However, efforts will be made to protect development projects from mid-year reductions in the next budget cycle.

The finance ministry reiterated that the IMF delegation will soon arrive in Pakistan to assess budget preparations and reform measures, as the government seeks to improve fiscal management and reduce delays in key financial decisions.