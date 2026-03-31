FinMin says spectrum auction conducted thru transparent, consultative process

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with a high-level delegation from VEON Group, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaan Terzioglu, and discussed the country’s digital transformation, spectrum auction success and investment outlook.

The delegation also included Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, and Syed Zaheer Mehdi, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Jazz, according to a news release.

During the meeting, Terzioglu congratulated Pakistan on the successful completion of the recent multiband spectrum auction and acknowledged the country’s improving macroeconomic stability.

The finance minister highlighted that the spectrum auction was conducted through a transparent and consultative process, balancing pricing considerations with the need to foster a sustainable telecom ecosystem.

He emphasised that the outcome represented a “win-win-win” for all stakeholders, particularly benefiting the citizens of Pakistan through improved connectivity and digital services.

Aurangzeb noted that the successful auction has drawn international recognition, with Pakistan gaining prominence in global telecom discussions.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency, policy consistency, and investor facilitation, under the leadership of the prime minister.

Discussions also covered Pakistan’s broader economic outlook, ongoing reforms, and efforts to enhance international partnerships.

The finance minister apprised the delegation of ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, attracting foreign investment, and leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital finance.

Terzioglu appreciated the government’s efforts to create a conducive investment environment and reaffirmed VEON’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Pakistan.

He highlighted VEON’s ambition to move beyond traditional telecom services and contribute to Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim underscored the company’s role in supporting the government’s digitization agenda, particularly in the areas of digital payments and financial inclusion.

He highlighted JazzCash’s contributions to enabling targeted subsidy delivery and QR code-based payment solutions, developed in collaboration with government institutions.

The finance minister acknowledged Jazz and VEON’s contributions to Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, especially in advancing the government’s vision of a cashless economy.

He appreciated their continued support in promoting innovation, financial inclusion, and technology-driven growth.