Mobile app-based fuel quota system finalised for motorcycles, rickshaws

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The government has completed preparations for a mobile application-based fuel quota system aimed at motorcycles and rickshaws, with the possibility of extending it to small cars up to 800cc. The initiative is designed to provide targeted subsidies to low-income users while also controlling fuel consumption amid rising global oil prices.

According to officials, the system has been developed in coordination with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the ministries of finance, petroleum, and information technology. A final decision is expected on whether the scheme will include small vehicles or remain limited to two- and three-wheelers.

The programme will operate through a fully automated digital system. Consumers will use a mobile app to generate fuel vouchers linked to their vehicle registration and CNIC, while petrol pumps will verify these vouchers before dispensing fuel. If a user exceeds their allocated quota, only the permitted amount will be issued.

To support implementation, petrol stations will be required to use dedicated devices and assign specific fuel dispensers for subsidised distribution. The IT ministry is working with mobile manufacturers to supply specialised phones for retail outlets, while oil marketing companies will appoint focal persons at each station for monitoring and complaint handling.

The government is considering subsidies mainly for motorcycles and rickshaws, with uncertainty still surrounding inclusion of private cars. The plan comes as authorities attempt to manage rising fiscal pressure caused by stable fuel prices despite global increases.

Officials say the country is facing significant challenges in fuel supply due to international developments, particularly disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East affecting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The quota system is being fast-tracked to ensure uniform implementation across fuel stations and to prevent misuse, while also encouraging reduced fuel consumption through controlled pricing and allocation.