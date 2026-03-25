All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association raises concerns over fuel pricing mechanism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association has expressed serious concerns over the mechanism used to determine petroleum prices and has called for consultations with the Minister for Petroleum.

Vice Chairman Nauman Butt stated that petrol pump owners must be taken into confidence regarding the pricing formula, adding that nearly 15,000 pump owners across the country have reservations about the current system.

He warned that the present situation should not lead to another crisis, but if their demands are not met, the option of shutting down petrol pumps is under consideration.

Butt further cautioned that if the issues remain unresolved, the Petroleum Minister would be held responsible for any resulting situation.