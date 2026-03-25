Gold prices surge sharply by Rs15,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The prices of gold witnessed a significant increase in the local market on Wednesday, with the rate of 24 karat per tola gold rising by Rs15,200 to settle at Rs479,262 compared to its sale at Rs464,062 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs13,031 to Rs410,889 from Rs397,858, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs11,945 to Rs376,661 against Rs364,716.

The rates of silver also recorded an upward trend, as per tola silver increased by Rs370 to Rs7,824, while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs317 to Rs6,707.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $152 to $4,565, whereas silver prices gained $3.70 to settle at $73.40, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.