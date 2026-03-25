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New multi-tariff plan aims to boost industrial electricity efficiency

New multi-tariff plan aims to boost industrial electricity efficiency
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Summary Pakistan’s Power Division considers a new optional multi-tariff system for industries, offering time-of-use rates to reduce peak demand and encourage energy-efficient production.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Power Division is considering introducing a new optional multi-tariff system for industrial consumers to promote efficient electricity use.

Under the proposed system, industrial users would pay different rates at different times, based on time-of-use, with fixed charges set according to maximum demand.

Industries will be encouraged to use electricity during off-peak hours to reduce system load and take advantage of lower tariffs, boosting production and competitiveness.

The Power Division will consult stakeholders, including industrial users and chambers of commerce, on the proposed tariffs.

The first online consultation conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

Officials said that this reform is expected to support long-term economic growth, and the new tariff system will promote energy conservation in the industrial sector.

 

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