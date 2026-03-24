ADB unveils financial support package to cushion Middle East conflict impact

MANILA (Reuters) – The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday announced a financial support package aimed at helping its developing member countries cope with the economic and financial fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the bank will provide rapid, flexible, and scalable assistance, including fast-disbursing budget support and trade finance to secure essential imports such as energy, including oil.

He added that the initiative builds on the bank’s history of supporting Asia and the Pacific during periods of global uncertainty.

The ADB said it has sufficient resources to sustain its existing operations while expanding emergency support through its countercyclical lending mechanisms. The institution is also closely monitoring global developments, particularly risks related to energy price volatility, inflation, and external financial pressures.

According to the statement, disruptions to shipping routes have already raised costs and delivery times, while supply risks now extend to key industrial inputs such as petrochemicals and fertilisers, with wider implications for agriculture and food security.

Economies dependent on tourism and remittances are also facing heightened vulnerabilities, as the conflict contributes to tighter financial conditions, currency pressures, and capital outflows.

The ADB outlined two main areas of intervention: immediate budget support to help governments manage fiscal strain, and its Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme to ensure continued flow of essential goods.

The bank has also temporarily reactivated support for oil imports under the programme to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions.

ADB officials have begun discussions with affected countries to coordinate timely assistance and strengthen resilience, while working with governments and partners to protect