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Syed Taha appointed as new chief executive officer of K-Electric

Syed Taha appointed as new chief executive officer of K-Electric
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Summary K-Electric appointed Syed Taha as CEO effective 15 April, replacing interim head Adeeb Ahmed, bringing leadership experience from Pakistan State Oil and prior company roles.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – K-Electric has announced the appointment of Syed Taha as its new Chief Executive Officer, according to a notification submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company stated that Syed Taha will formally assume his responsibilities from 15 April.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan State Oil since February 2020. He has also previously held the position of Chief Distribution Officer at K-Electric.

Before his appointment, Adeeb Ahmed had been serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer.

The development marks a key leadership transition for the utility company as it continues efforts to improve operational performance and service delivery.

 

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