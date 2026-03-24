PSX gains over 1,200 points as market rebounds after Eid holidays

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The benchmark KSE-100 index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange surged by more than 1,200 points on Tuesday, marking a strong recovery following the Eid holidays.

The index rose by 1,225.99 points, or 0.80 per cent, to close at 153,966.36, compared to the previous close of 152,740.37. During the session, the market reached an intraday high of 157,442.68 before retreating to settle well below its peak.

According to Topline Securities, trading began on a positive note, supported by upbeat global markets, easing geopolitical tensions, and a decline in international oil prices.

However, the early rally lost momentum as trading volumes remained subdued, signalling limited investor participation. Total volumes stood at 375 million shares, with a turnover of Rs22.97 billion.

K-Electric led trading volumes with over 35 million shares exchanged, coinciding with the company’s announcement of a new chief executive earlier in the day.

Market heavyweights including Engro Holdings, Fauji Fertiliser Company, Lucky Cement, Systems Limited, and Hub Power Company contributed significantly to the index gains, while banking and select industrial stocks weighed on overall performance.

Despite the rebound, analysts noted that the market remained cautious after last week’s decline, which was driven by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly tensions in the Middle East, and concerns over global energy prices.

Experts suggest that future market direction will depend on regional stability, energy policy developments, and progress in ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund.