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Gold prices drop by Rs43,600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs43,600 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary Gold prices in Pakistan drop sharply by Rs43,600 per tola amid global decline, marking biggest single-day fall, while silver prices also see significant decrease nationwide.

KARACHI (Dunya News) -  Gold prices recorded a massive decline across Pakistan’s bullion markets, marking one of the biggest drops in history.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs43,600 to settle at Rs447,762, while the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs37,380 to Rs338,883 in the country.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices fell by $436 to reach $4,250 per ounce.

This marks the largest single-day decline in gold prices, with the per tola rate dropping by over Rs125,000 from its all-time high level.

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