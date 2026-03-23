Gold slides over 2pc as Middle East tensions stoke inflation fears

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped more than 2% on Monday, extending their ‌drop to a roughly four-month low, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.

Spot gold was down 2.5% at $4,372.86 per ounce, as of 0238 GMT, ​extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. The metal, which fell on Monday ​to its lowest level since January 2, lost more than 10% last ⁠week.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 4.4% to $4,375.60.

"With the Iranian conflict into its ​fourth week, and oil prices hanging around the $100 level, expectations have pivoted from rate cuts ​to potential rate hikes which has tarnished gold's appeal from a yield point of view," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

Escalating the three-week-old war, Iran said on Sunday it would strike the ​energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if U.S. President Donald ​Trump follows through with a threat delivered a day earlier to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 ‌hours.

"Gold's ⁠high liquidity appears to be hurting it during this risk-off period. Steep selloffs on stock markets in Asia today are leading to a further unwinding in long gold positions," Waterer said.

Asian shares fell and oil prices stayed above $110 a barrel, as investors weighed U.S. ​and Iranian threats to ​target energy facilities.

The ⁠closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept crude elevated, stoking inflation through higher transport and manufacturing costs. While rising inflation typically boosts gold's ​appeal as a hedge, high interest rates curb demand for the ​non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, ⁠market pricing for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year has shot up, and is now seen as far more likely than a rate cut, as interest rate futures ⁠were pricing ​around a 27% chance of a rate hike by ​December, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

US oil companies could be in line for a $60 billion windfall if oil stays above $100.

Spot silver lost 3.2% to $65.61 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 2.9% to $1,866.65 ​and palladium was down 0.5% at $1,397.25.