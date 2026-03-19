Iran crisis should be a catalyst for EU integration, ECB's Stournaras says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Middle East war is an economic drag for Europe and should serve as a wake-up call for more integration, including joint debt issuance, to build up the bloc's capacity to withstand shock, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said.

The EU has long debated ⁠further steps to bring the bloc closer together but most efforts, like the creation of a banking or capital market union, have largely failed due to opposition from a few.

"Within a period of a few months, there have been more than one wake-up calls to ⁠European policy makers that institutional changes are imperative," said Stournaras, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council.

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Among key reforms, he highlighted the ⁠need for the bloc to borrow jointly to lower costs and collectively finance projects that impact all ⁠nations.

"Our objective should be to issue joint debt to pursue well-defined common European purposes ⁠of high importance, such as enhancing defence, green energy, and strategic investment," he said.