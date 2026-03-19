Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Iran crisis should be a catalyst for EU integration, ECB's Stournaras says

Iran crisis should be a catalyst for EU integration, ECB's Stournaras says
Updated on

Summary The EU has long debated ⁠further steps to bring the bloc closer together

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Middle East war is an economic drag for Europe and should serve as a wake-up call for more integration, including joint debt issuance, to build up the bloc's capacity to withstand shock, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said.

The EU has long debated ⁠further steps to bring the bloc closer together but most efforts, like the creation of a banking or capital market union, have largely failed due to opposition from a few.

"Within a period of a few months, there have been more than one wake-up calls to ⁠European policy makers that institutional changes are imperative," said Stournaras, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council.

Also Read: Iranian cluster missiles pose extra challenge for Israel's air defences

Among key reforms, he highlighted the ⁠need for the bloc to borrow jointly to lower costs and collectively finance projects that impact all ⁠nations.

"Our objective should be to issue joint debt to pursue well-defined common European purposes ⁠of high importance, such as enhancing defence, green energy, and strategic investment," he said.

Browse Topics
Iran unrest International Business

Related News

Brent crude briefly tops $119 per barrel before pulling back, and stocks sink worldwide
Pakistan's forex reserves increase by $1.26 million, SBP reports
Pakistani rupee stable as interbank dollar rate sees slight decline
Crude prices jump, global stocks fall as energy shock fears intensify
Featured

UN welcomes 'pause' in military operations agreed by Pakistan, Afghan regime

Pakistan rejects India's baseless statement on anti-terror action

With Larijani no more, Iran loses legacy of strategic leadership in its national security, diplomacy

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif