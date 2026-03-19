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Pakistani rupee stable as interbank dollar rate sees slight decline

Pakistani rupee stable as interbank dollar rate sees slight decline
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Summary The interbank dollar rate fell slightly to Rs279.25, reflecting stability in the Pakistani rupee, with market sources noting continued confidence amid routine economic activity.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistani rupee remained stable on Thursday, with the interbank exchange rate for the US dollar recording a minor decline.

According to market sources, the US dollar closed at Rs279.25 in the interbank market, down by one paisa compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs279.26.

Traders said the rupee’s relative stability continues to provide confidence in the interbank market amid ongoing economic activity.

 

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