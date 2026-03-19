Pakistan's forex reserves increase by $1.26 million, SBP reports

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a modest increase during the past week, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP reported that reserves rose by $1.26 million, reaching $16.35 billion.

Overall, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves—including SBP holdings and commercial banks’ reserves—climbed by $10.59 million to reach $21.70 billion.

Reserves held by commercial banks increased by $9.33 million, standing at $5.35 billion, the central bank said.