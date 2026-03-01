ADB launches five-year Pakistan strategy for sustainable, inclusive growth

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday launched a new five-year strategy for Pakistan aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth through private sector-led development, as the country seeks to strengthen its economy after a period of external shocks.

The country partnership strategy (CPS) for 2026–2030 outlines support for reforms and investments to boost exports, improve the business environment and expand infrastructure, while addressing social inclusion and climate vulnerabilities in one of the region’s most at-risk economies.

“The new CPS is tailored to address Pakistan’s structural challenges and promote robust and lasting growth, which benefits the whole country, especially the poor and vulnerable,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said in a statement.

“It promotes strategic investments and reforms across key sectors to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

ADB looks forward to supporting Pakistan’s public and private sectors in delivering on this ambitious agenda.”

The statement said the strategy would focus on three main areas: enabling private sector development, advancing inclusion and empowerment and enhancing resilience and sustainability, supported by crosscutting themes such as governance reforms, gender equality, digital transformation and regional cooperation.

Pakistan has recently stabilized its macroeconomic position and initiated structural reforms, prompting the bank to emphasize export- and investment-led growth backed by improved public financial management and regulatory reforms.

The strategy also highlights opportunities in critical minerals, railways and multimodal connectivity, alongside clean energy and food security initiatives.

With Pakistan highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, ADB said climate resilience would remain central, with support for disaster risk management, flood control, air quality improvement and climate adaptation.

ADB has been supporting Pakistan since the country became a founding member in 1966, committing 764 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $58.6 billion.