PM stresses need to upgrade railway infrastructure for economic, industrial growth

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, underlined the need to rebuild railway infrastructure across the country on sustainable foundations to support economic and industrial growth.

He said that modernising the railway system is a key component of national policy aimed at enhancing regional trade and connectivity.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Railways steering committee at the PM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that Pakistan Railways served as the backbone of the country’s economy and communication network.

He directed authorities to upgrade freight facilities, noting that in the current regional context, rail-based cargo transport became essential for saving fuel and ensuring efficient movement of goods.

Officials briefed the meeting on ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways. It was shared that freight services were expected to grow by 21 percent this year.

The meeting was informed that work on the Karachi–Rohri section of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project was underway with support from the Asian Development Bank. Engineering design, environmental field surveys, and land acquisition processes were currently in progress.

Participants were further informed that 57 percent of the Thar rail connectivity project had been completed.

Meanwhile, the upgradation of the Rohri–Nokundi section of Main Line-3 (ML-3) was described as a crucial initiative for transporting minerals from Balochistan. A design consultant had already been hired and the PC-1 was finalized.

The meeting also reviewed progress on digitalization within Pakistan Railways, including the introduction of mobile applications, cashless ticketing, and free Wi-Fi at railway stations.

Additionally, systems such as freight management systems, digital weighing bridges, and rolling stock tracking have improved the quality and transparency of freight services.