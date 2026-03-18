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Pakistan to further amend international transshipment rules

Pakistan to further amend international transshipment rules
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Summary Pakistan plans further amendments to transshipment rules to boost ports as global hubs, allowing storage and transfer of foreign cargo with stricter monitoring and penalties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided to introduce further amendments to its international transshipment rules, with a draft proposal issued for review, officials said.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the proposed changes aim to transform Pakistan’s ports into international transshipment hubs by allowing foreign goods to be stored, handled and transferred for onward shipment to other countries.

Under the draft, the revised rules will apply to both air and sea cargo. The framework will cover shipments transported via ships, containers, aircraft and air cargo services.

The proposal also permits 100% scanning and physical inspection of cargo to ensure compliance and enhance security measures.

In cases of theft, misdeclaration or loss of goods, penalties will be imposed. Shipping lines or airline companies involved in violations will be required to pay applicable duties and taxes.

The FBR said that the chief collector will have the authority to detain goods in case of violations.

The draft amendments will be finalised after receiving feedback and recommendations, following which a formal statutory regulatory order (SRO) will be issued.

 

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