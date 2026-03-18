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Gold holds steady at Rs 523,762 per tola in Pakistan

Gold holds steady at Rs 523,762 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan and global markets, with per tola rate holding at Rs523,762. Meanwhile, silver prices dropped by Rs75 per tola to Rs8,494 in local markets.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices remained stable in both global and local markets with no change reported in rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs523,762, while the price of 10 grams of gold also stayed stable at its previous level of Rs449,041.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce also remained steady without any change at $5,010.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in Pakistan declined, with the per tola rate falling by Rs75 to reach Rs8,494.

 

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