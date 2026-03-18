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SBP announces 4-day bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Day

SBP announces 4-day bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Day
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Summary State Bank announces 4-day bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Pakistan Day. Banks, SECP and PSX will remain closed from March 20 to 23, with normal operations resuming on March 24

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The central bank has announced public holidays for the banking and financial sector on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Pakistan Day.

According to an official statement, the public and private financial sector will remain closed for four days during the holidays.

The State Bank, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), banks and other financial institutions will observe the break.

Banks to close nationwide on March 23 for Pakistan Day

The announcement stated that Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21. Sunday will be the weekly holiday, while March 23 will be observed as a public holiday on account of Pakistan Day.

The statement further said that normal operations at the State Bank, banks and other financial institutions will resume from March 24.

Trading at the stock exchange will also return to routine from Tuesday, March 24.

 

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