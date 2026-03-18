Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 Index surges over 4,200 points

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 Index surges over 4,200 points
Updated on

Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange remained bullish for the third day as KSE-100 Index surged 4,276 points to close at 154,292. Meanwhile, Asian markets showed mixed performance amid Middle East tensions

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A positive trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange as the market remained bullish for the third consecutive trading session.

On the third day of the business week, strong momentum was seen at the start of trading in the stock market, pushing the KSE 100 Index up by 4,276 points to close at 154,292 points.

It is worth mentioning that at the close of the previous trading session, the KSE-100 Index had gained 837 points and ended at 150,016 points.

During today’s trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, shares worth Rs18,91,89,14,665 were traded, with a total of 213,816,771 shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed a mixed trend today amid tensions in the Middle East.

According to a news agency, Japan’s Nikkei 225 recorded an increase of nearly 3 percent, reflecting strong gains in the region, while Malaysia’s stock market also witnessed a rise of more than one and a half percent.

Similarly, Thailand’s stock market recorded a modest increase of about 1 percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index experienced slight losses, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also showed a minor decline.

Browse Topics
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

Related News

SBP announces 4-day bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Day
Dollar steadies as oil rally cools, lifting risk sentiment
Oil prices ease as Iraqi and Kurdish authorities agree to export deal
Research council works out five-year plan to cut edible oil imports
Featured

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression