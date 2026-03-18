PSX rally continues as KSE-100 Index surges over 4,200 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A positive trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange as the market remained bullish for the third consecutive trading session.

On the third day of the business week, strong momentum was seen at the start of trading in the stock market, pushing the KSE 100 Index up by 4,276 points to close at 154,292 points.

It is worth mentioning that at the close of the previous trading session, the KSE-100 Index had gained 837 points and ended at 150,016 points.

During today’s trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, shares worth Rs18,91,89,14,665 were traded, with a total of 213,816,771 shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed a mixed trend today amid tensions in the Middle East.

According to a news agency, Japan’s Nikkei 225 recorded an increase of nearly 3 percent, reflecting strong gains in the region, while Malaysia’s stock market also witnessed a rise of more than one and a half percent.

Similarly, Thailand’s stock market recorded a modest increase of about 1 percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index experienced slight losses, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also showed a minor decline.