PNSC sustains energy lifeline during regional maritime tensions

KARACHI (APP) - Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has ensured uninterrupted energy supplies to the country with successful transportation of crude oil and gasoil.

PNSC, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday, continued operations despite High Risk Area (HRA) extension up to Redsea, Fujairah and Sohar, where many foreign vessels showed reluctance to operate.

Since the escalation, PNSC has successfully transported approximately 574,000 MT of crude (8–9 cargoes) and 61,000 MT of gasoil under PSO supplier arrangements, maintaining stable freight levels despite freight-market jolted 5-6 times increase, it added.

Highlighting the critical importance of Pakistan-flagged vessels and national crew in sustaining the country’s supply chain during crises, the PNSC encouraged importers and exporters to utilize national flag services in longer run to strengthen maritime resilience and ensure continuity in challenging times.