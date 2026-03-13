Pakistan, Qatar agree to boost economic cooperation, food security partnership

Summary A key focus of the discussion was enhancing Pakistan’s exports of rice and other food products to Qatar.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a virtual meeting with Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of the State of Qatar, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, food security coordination and investment opportunities between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Qatar relations and agreed to further expand economic engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

The Qatari minister emphasised the importance of encouraging greater interaction between the business communities of both countries in order to further strengthen economic ties, said a release issued here on Thursday.

A key focus of the discussion was enhancing Pakistan’s exports of rice and other food products to Qatar.

Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed highlighted that rice remains an important component of Qatar’s food security programme and national food strategy, and expressed interest in increasing imports from Pakistan.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured that Pakistan is taking steps to ensure its exporters remain competitive and responsive to the needs of the Qatari market, adding that new mechanisms are being introduced to facilitate improved pricing and supply arrangements.

Both sides agreed that relevant departments and officials will coordinate closely to facilitate direct engagement between Pakistani exporters and Qatari importers.

In addition to food supply cooperation, the two sides discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure, logistics and energy sectors.

Projects such as Karachi port expansion and other strategic initiatives were highlighted as potential areas for collaboration.

The Qatari side welcomed the proposals shared by Pakistan and indicated that relevant authorities, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), would review them.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan also expressed Pakistan’s concern over the evolving regional situation and conveyed solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar.

The Commerce Minister noted that Pakistan supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and regional peace, adding that the Prime Minister has been actively engaging with regional partners and friendly countries to encourage constructive dialogue and stability.

Both ministers also agreed to activate the Pakistan–Qatar Joint Task Force to accelerate progress on economic cooperation and investment initiatives.

It was decided that the task force will soon hold a virtual meeting to review proposals, strengthen coordination and facilitate greater private sector participation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation and investment while exchanging best wishes for the remaining days of Ramazan and the upcoming blessed nights.