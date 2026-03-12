Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Rupee remains stable as dollar slips further in interbank market

Summary Pakistani rupee strengthened slightly against the US dollar in interbank trading, with the currency falling by three paisas to close at Rs279.32.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the interbank market as the American currency recorded a slight decline during trading on Thursday.

According to market data, the US dollar fell by three paisas in the interbank market, closing at Rs279.32.

The marginal decline reflects continued stability in the local currency against the dollar during the ongoing trading week.

It is worth noting that the dollar had closed at Rs279.35 in the interbank market a day earlier. Analysts say small fluctuations in the exchange rate are common and often reflect routine market adjustments.

 

